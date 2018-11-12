A-State volleyball to take on South Alabama in Sun Belt Tournament

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State volleyball team will be the No. 6 seed in the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Championship tournament, set for Nov. 15-18 at the GSU Sports Complex on the campus of Georgia State University.
The Red Wolves will take the No. 7 seeded South Alabama Jaguars in the first match of the tournament on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. Should A-State advance, they would move on to take on the No. 3 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Friday, Nov. 16 in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m., with the winner then advancing to take on Appalachian State in the semifinals Saturday, Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. Sunday’s championship match is set for 1 p.m. with all matches set to air on ESPN+.
Arkansas State concluded the regular season with a 17-12 overall record, including a 9-7 mark in the league.
The top four teams from each division qualified for the tournament with Texas State earning the top overall seed after finishing the regular season with the best conference record at 15-1, with their only loss coming against A-State. Appalachian State finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, to earn the No. 2 seed in the event. The top team in each division with the best conference winning percentage earned the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds a double-bye to the tournament’s semifinal round.
Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest updates regarding the team.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.