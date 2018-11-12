A-State volleyball to take on South Alabama in Sun Belt Tournament

The Red Wolves will take the No. 7 seeded South Alabama Jaguars in the first match of the tournament on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. Should A-State advance, they would move on to take on the No. 3 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Friday, Nov. 16 in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m., with the winner then advancing to take on Appalachian State in the semifinals Saturday, Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. Sunday’s championship match is set for 1 p.m. with all matches set to air on ESPN+.