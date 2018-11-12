Area university honors Turner for work helping students

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -A Region 8 university honors someone who has helped people find the funding they need to further their education for over 20 years.
Williams Baptist University recently paid tribute to Director of Financial Aid Barbara Turner.
Turner stepped down from her role at WBU to move to Bolivar, MO.
Vice President for Enrollment Management Angela Flippo said Turner has been touched the lives of countless students.
“Barbara Turner has worked diligently as WBU’s Director of Financial Aid,” Flippo said. “She has helped countless students find the resources they needed to receive a high quality, Christian university education. We appreciate her greatly and wish the Turners the very best in this next chapter of their lives.”
A large crowd of WBU staff, faculty and friends gathered in the atrium of the Swaim Administration Building to honor her.
Turner was presented with an appreciation award by Flippo and WBU President Dr. Stan Norman.
