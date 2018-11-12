A Better Region 8: Fill the Food Bank

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Chances are next week for Thanksgiving all of us will eat or eat too much.
However, for some of us right here in Region 8, it may not be so easy.
Chances are some of you watching this newscast are wondering how you and your family are going to find enough food to eat today, tomorrow and the next day.
Statistics show the young and elderly right here in Region 8 are most at risk for not having enough food to sustain themselves.
We need to help our neighbors.
To help, we've partnered with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas this week for our annual Fill the Food Bank drive.
It's an easy way to give back.
On Thursday, drop off any non-perishable food items or money - even if it's the change in your console - to the food bank team that will be set up in the Kroger parking lot on Caraway Road.
Our goal this year is enough food and money to serve 150,000 meals right here in northeast Arkansas.
Sadly, this goal will not serve every needed meal, but any food or money donation is desperately needed. So, let's beat our goal to help others.
It all stays right here.
Help Fill the Food Bank - Thursday - in the Kroger parking lot on Caraway Road.
It’ll make this a Better Region 8.
