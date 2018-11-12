Brookland UMC sets Fall Bazaar

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - Brookland United Methodist Church will host its annual Fall Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, which is located at 301 West Matthews in Brookland.
The event will include a variety of vendors offering items including baked goods, jams and jellies, crafts, gift items, jewelry, boutique clothing for adults and children, Christmas items, door hangers, wreaths, T-shirts, Pampered Chef, all natural soaps and more.
Attendees who visit all booths will be registered for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card donated by Reynold Financial Services, who will also be on hand to offer financial and insurance enrollment advisement.
In addition, there will be a silent auction, and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including barbecue plates for $6, and hot dog plates for $3. Other items, such as barbecue nachos, will also be available.
All proceeds from the event will benefit children and youth activities at the church. For more information, contact Gretchen Hunt, bazaar coordinator, at 870-219-9443. There is no admission, and everyone is invited to attend.
