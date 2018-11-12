Children’s Advocacy Center rewards class

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -Students in one school are thanked for giving back.
Amanda Frankenberger recently took over as director at Northeast Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center.
She said she really needed to update their literature.
So, with the non-profit’s money being tight, she reached out to Sandy Baltz, an art teacher at Black River Tech.
Baltz said she and her students then stepped in to design a brochure for them.
“Randolph county is one of our service areas and Randolph is a little more rural than the Jonesboro area," Frankenberger said. "So, we thought reaching out to Black River Tech would help expand community awareness of what we do.”
The brochures took about five class periods to complete and are designed with editability in mind.
Nov. 12 representatives with the Children’s Advocacy Center rewarded their kindness with a pizza party.
The students said it was an honor to take part in designing the brochure and helping others.
