Harding football back in D2 playoffs

Press Release from Harding University Athletics
For the Harding football team, the NCAA Division II Playoffs realistically started five weeks ago following Harding’s 7-3 loss to Ouachita Baptist.
At that point, Harding was 4-2 and needed five straight wins and a little help from the Weevils in Monticello to reach the playoffs. The Bisons got both, earning the No. 7 seed in Super Region 3 and another trip to Big Rapids, Michigan, to take on No. 2 seed Ferris State in a rematch of last season’s Super Region 3 championship game, a 16-14 Harding win. Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 17, will be at 11 a.m. CT and noon local time.
It will be Harding’s third straight trip and fifth overall to the Division II Playoffs. The Bisons also reached the postseason in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017, when Harding advanced to the NCAA Division II national semifinal.
Harding concluded the regular season 9-2 after defeating Arkansas Tech 28-0 Saturday in Searcy. The Bisons finished in second place in the Great American Conference. Ferris State is 11-0 overall and won the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship with an 8-0 record.
The winner of the Harding-Ferris State game will play the winner of No. 3 Grand Valley State and No. 6 Northwest Missouri State, Saturday, Nov. 24.
On the other side of the Super Region 3 bracket, No. 4 seed Indianapolis will host No. 5 seed Fort Hays State, with the winner playing No. 1 seed Ouachita Baptist on Nov. 24.
Check back here for updates on ticket information.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.