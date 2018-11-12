Harding football back in D2 playoffs

At that point, Harding was 4-2 and needed five straight wins and a little help from the Weevils in Monticello to reach the playoffs. The Bisons got both, earning the No. 7 seed in Super Region 3 and another trip to Big Rapids, Michigan, to take on No. 2 seed Ferris State in a rematch of last season’s Super Region 3 championship game, a 16-14 Harding win. Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 17, will be at 11 a.m. CT and noon local time.