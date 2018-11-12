The Latest: Germany's Seehofer to remain interior minister

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, right, look at their watches after they and other members of the government posed for a group photo during two-day retreat at the government guest house Meseberg castle in Gransee north of Berlin, Germany. In the center is German Justice Minister Katarina Barley. Germany's top security official, who has frequently criticized Chancellor Angela Merkel's migrant policy, is reportedly planning to quit his post in government. German news agency dpa quoted multiple unnamed party officials as saying Horst Seehofer told a meeting of the Christian Social Union on Sunday that he plans to relinquish its leadership and his role as interior minister in Merkel's government. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file) (AP)