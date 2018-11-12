Man threatened woman with hammer and threw her child, police say

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A Paragould man faces felony assault charges after police say he attacked a woman and her child, leaving bruises on both.
Jeremy Pyles, 31, is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond accused of domestic battering in the second degree and aggravated assault on a household or family member.
On Monday, Nov. 5, Paragould police officers met with the victim at a local gas station. She told police Pyles, whom she lives with, had verbally and physically attacked her and her 5-year-old daughter.
According to the affidavit, the woman had “visible injuries” to her face and bruises on her right arm and leg where she said Pyles had hit and kicked her repeatedly.
The victim told investigators Pyles had also threatened her with a hammer, and “held his pocket knife to her forehead and threatened to cut her eyebrows off.”
The woman said her daughter was present during the attack and that Pyles had grabbed the child and “thrown her very forcefully into a chair.”
When questioned by police, the child told officers that Pyles had thrown her and then “squeezed her legs really hard.” According to the court document, the girl had bruising on her legs and back consistent with her story.
After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge Pyles and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Pyles, who has a prior domestic conviction from 2016, is being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting his next court date on Dec. 28.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.