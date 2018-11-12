Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Jim Frigo

MARATHON, FL (KAIT/NBC NEWS) - Seafood is a dinner time favorite for some, but the people we introduced you to in The Foxhole take it to a whole another level.
A new champion was crowned in the annual Florida Keys Stone Crab Eating Contest.
Christian Gatti emerged victorious after cleanly consuming 25 stone crab claws in just under 16 minutes.
Dozens of hungry individuals competed in Marathon, Florida, putting their crab-cracking skills to the test.
The eating contest was staged at fisheries throughout the area, celebrating the seven-month stone crab harvest season.
