Nov. 12: Taste of winter; Sunday shooting under investigation

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re starting out this Monday with rain, but by day’s end some of us could see a few snowflakes.
Today's forecast:
Temperatures this morning are running in the 40s.
Clouds have overspread the area and showers are moving in.
A northeast wind will turn gusty today, as the temperature slowly falls into the mid-30s.
Many will get a half-inch of rain or more.
Parts of Region 8 will get a taste of winter this evening into mid-week as colder than normal temperatures continue to filter into the area.
One injured in shooting, Jonesboro police investigating.
An eight-hour standoff with Craighead County sheriff’s deputies ended with a man in custody.
A mom is concerned after a device that’s supposed to keep her child safe could potentially be doing the opposite.
