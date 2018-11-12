Rector Museum unveils Military Room

RECTOR, AR (KAIT) -A Region 8 museum paid tribute to those who fight for our country’s freedom.
Rector Community Museum unveiled their Military Room Nov. 12 to honor those from the area who have served.
The room features military uniforms dating all the way back to World War II.
Joey Pruett feels a deep connection to the project.
He said his brothers served in Vietnam and this is his way of honoring them.
“One of my brothers passed two months after he got back," Pruett said. "I wanna say this project was a blessing. It has been for me, to see these and present them to other people and let other people enjoy it.”
Pruett said that he hoped when people see the Military Room, they think about the magnitude of what those soldiers went through and put on the line.
The Rector Community Museum just moved into what was formally Underwood Furniture.
