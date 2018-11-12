Search continues for missing woman in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Lisa Prescott was last seen at her home in Jonesboro’s Griffin Park neighborhood.
Two months later there are still no leads.
Lisa Prescott’s sister Kathy Elliott said its very unusual for her to leave without notice.
Elliott said what’s even stranger is that she left without locking her home, leaving everything inside.
“For her to be out of pocket," Elliott said. "To not be reaching out to anyone is very unlike her.”
Elliott said initially there were a lot of organized searches, but lately more small groups and individuals are looking for her.
“We all just feel that she is lost or missing," Elliott said. "I know she has some health issues and that may be a reason she hasn’t contacted us.”
Prescott’s sister Sandy Fender said she is remaining hopeful sharing this message for her sister.
“Do whatever you can to give us some kind of signal," Fender said. "Some kind of sign to let us know where you are at.”
If you know anything about her disappearance, contact the Jonesboro Police Department at (870) 935-5562.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.