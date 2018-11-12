Sheriff: Man in jail for threatening former boss

BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of allegedly threatening the life of his former boss.
According to a press release issued by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department, 33-year-old James Joseph McDaniel is in jail and facing a felony charge of terroristic threatening.
On Nov. 9, Baxter County deputies took a complaint on him and began searching for him.
The sheriff’s department was notified Nov. 12 that authorities located McDaniel in nearby Marion County.
He was held there on the Baxter County charge and later transported to the Baxter County Detention Center, authorities said.
McDaniel is being held on a $25,000 bond and will appear in the Baxter County Circuit Court later this week.
He was also on probation with Arkansas Community Corrections when this occurred and, as a result, ACC has placed a hold on him, Sheriff John Montgomery said in the news release.
