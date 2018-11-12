Sikeston, MO church to host ‘Night to Shine’ prom

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Sikeston First Assembly of God is joining nearly 500 churches registered to host a prom for those with special needs.
According to a news release from the church, this is an event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. It will be held by the church, and churches around the world, on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
There is a red carpet, a crowd and paparazzi. Inside there are hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limosine rides and more. Each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Sikeston First Assembly of God in Sikeston, visit semoshine.com.
