University students help children in need
Officers in the WBU chapter of Psi Chi (clockwise from top): Ryan Curtis (treasurer), Andrea Gaytan (president), Scarlet James (vice president) and MaKenzie Free (secretary) with the books collected for SafeCare. (Source: Williams Baptist University)
November 12, 2018

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -Students at a Region 8 university are using their time to help others.

A group of students in the psychology organization, Psi Chi, at Williams Baptist University recently held a book drive for children in troubled families.

They managed to collect 338 new and gently used books that will be donated to the SafeCare program.

SafeCare is a worldwide program that provides training to parents who have a Division of Children and Family Services case open for a child up to five years old.

The research-based program trains parents in safety, health and parent/child interaction.

SafeCare providers supply children’s books to help promote the benefits of parents reading to their children at a young age. Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.

