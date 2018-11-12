University students help children in need

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -Students at a Region 8 university are using their time to help others.
A group of students in the psychology organization, Psi Chi, at Williams Baptist University recently held a book drive for children in troubled families.
They managed to collect 338 new and gently used books that will be donated to the SafeCare program.
SafeCare is a worldwide program that provides training to parents who have a Division of Children and Family Services case open for a child up to five years old.
The research-based program trains parents in safety, health and parent/child interaction.
SafeCare providers supply children’s books to help promote the benefits of parents reading to their children at a young age. Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.
For more information about Williams Baptist University, click here.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.