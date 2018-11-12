Walmart announces military spouse hiring program

BENTONVILLE, AR (KAIT) - One of the nation’s largest retailers announced plans Monday the company’s intention to give “hiring preference” to military spouses.
The Military Spouse Career Connection program from Walmart is a new initiative to recruit and hire military spouses. This program complements the 2013 Veterans Welcome Home commitment, enhanced in 2015, to hire 250,000 military veterans by 2020.
Walmart has hired more than 212,000 veterans nationwide, with more than 5,644 people hired in Arkansas.
Walmart President Doug McMillon said military spouses deserve just as much recognition for their sacrifice.
“Military spouses are unsung heroes,” McMillon said. “They serve in partnership with their uniformed spouses, and we want to honor them and help them find a job or build an amazing career. To military spouses: You’ve got a home at Walmart!”
There are more than 500,000 active duty military spouses nationwide.
While the U.S. jobless rate hovers at 4% nationally, military spouses face a 26% unemployment rate and a 25% wage gap compared to their civilian counterparts.
According to the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership, 77% of spouses want or need work, yet frequent relocation is often a barrier to finding and maintaining a rewarding career.
Senior Director of Military Programs for Walmart Gary Profit said having veterans and military spouses as employees are a huge asset.
“We have a duty to honor veterans and military families,” Profit said. “But, more importantly, they are tremendous assets to our business. Military spouses bring many of the same leadership qualities we see in veterans, yet they are disproportionately unemployed. We welcome them to Walmart and hope they will consider us for the next step on their career journey.”
For more information about how military spouses can apply, click here.
