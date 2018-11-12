3-year-old son of Arkansas officer fatally shoots himself

CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the 3-year-old son of a south Arkansas police officer fatally shot himself in the head after finding a loaded handgun in the family home.
Camden Police Chief Boyd Woody says in a news release that the boy was home with his mother on Thursday when she left him alone for a moment, then heard a gunshot and found the child with a wound to his head.
The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The child's name wasn't released. Woody identified the parents as Jessica Faulkner and Camden officer Alec Faulkner, who Boyd said was on duty at the time of the shooting.
Arkansas State Police are assisting in the investigation and spokesman Bill Sadler said a report will be given to the prosecuting attorney for review to determine whether any charges are filed.