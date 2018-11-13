Affidavit: Man tells girls to dance and “men will give you money”

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces a long list of charges including kidnapping, sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.
Robert Green, 29, of Jonesboro appeared in Craighead County District Court on Tuesday after being arrested for an incident in September 2018.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Green pulled into an apartment with a girl and an unidentified person. The affidavit said Green was hitting the victim and telling another girl to get into the car.
That victim complied after seeing Green had a gun.
The affidavit states that “Green and the other individual then took the two girls to several stores to get the girls clothes.” Green reportedly told the victims “all you got to do is dance... and men will give you money.”
According to the affidavit, the majority of the information came during an interview with an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator.
“They then went to a house and Green and the other subject gave the girls weed to smoke and tried to get them to dance for them and the two males were rubbing on their buttocks,” the affidavit stated.
One of the girls said Green tried multiple times to have sex with her and advised investigators that Greene assaulted her.
According to the affidavit, a second interview conducted about the case backed up the first interview with the CACD investigator.
One of the victims told investigators that Greene told her to stay in place and “she was scared to leave.”
On Tuesday, Green appeared before a judge where probable cause was found to charge him with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, first-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.
District Judge David Bowling issued a $100,000 temporary bond.
The affidavit did not specify the ages of the victims.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.