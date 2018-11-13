ARDOT begins early road preps for Wednesday night snow

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is wasting no time in preparation for Wednesday night's snowfall.
ARDOT is really focusing on what they consider to be trouble spots first.
Those trouble areas include bridges, box culverts, and busy intersections.
Anywhere that freezes quickly or sees a high volume of traffic is getting immediate attention.
You may have seen this salt truck out Tuesday, Nov. 13 already dumping brine to get ready for Wednesday night.
That is a little earlier than usual to start prepping roads, but because the area is not expecting heavy rain before the snow falls, ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said they’re taking advantage of the extra time.
“It just gives us a few extra hours with a good forecast,” Smithee said. “That extra time allows us to treat more locations with the brine and hopefully provide a better opportunity to remove that material if and when it comes.”
Wednesday they will continue spreading brine across the region, as well as ready equipment with spreaders and plows in preparation for Wednesday night.
