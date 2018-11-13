Arkansas announces 25th anniversary celebration for 1994 National Championship team

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas is commemorating one of the most important teams in school history.
The Razorbacks announced Tuesday that they will have a 25th anniversary celebration of the 1994 men’s basketball squad that won the national championship.
- Throwback uniforms will be worn
- Reunion set for weekend of March 2nd (Ole Miss)
- Commemorative merchandise available starting Sunday at Bud Walton Arena (Indiana matchup).
You can see more info here: http://www.arkansasrazorbacks.com/25celebration/
