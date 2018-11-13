Arkansas announces 25th anniversary celebration for 1994 National Championship team

Arkansas announces 25th anniversary celebration for 1994 National Championship team
By Chris Hudgison | November 13, 2018 at 11:29 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 11:29 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas is commemorating one of the most important teams in school history.

The Razorbacks announced Tuesday that they will have a 25th anniversary celebration of the 1994 men’s basketball squad that won the national championship.

- Throwback uniforms will be worn

- Reunion set for weekend of March 2nd (Ole Miss)

- Commemorative merchandise available starting Sunday at Bud Walton Arena (Indiana matchup).

You can see more info here: http://www.arkansasrazorbacks.com/25celebration/

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.