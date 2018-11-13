ASP responding to multiple crashes on icy roads

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police is urging motorists to slow down, after icy bridges and overpasses led to several wrecks.
As many as three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, lost control on the icy roadways and crashed early Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson with Troop B.
According to ASP, the semi-truck overturned just outside of Hoxie.
U.S. Highway 63 is blocked as crews work to clear the scene.
Many roads throughout Northeast Arkansas are covered with icy patches, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
To help reduce the number of crashes, ArDOT sent out its trucks to spread sand on the icy bridges and overpasses.
