ASP responding to multiple crashes on icy roads
Overturned truck on Highway 63
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 13, 2018 at 5:50 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 6:36 AM

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police is urging motorists to slow down, after icy bridges and overpasses led to several wrecks.

As many as three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, lost control on the icy roadways and crashed early Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson with Troop B.

According to ASP, the semi-truck overturned just outside of Hoxie.

U.S. Highway 63 is blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

Many roads throughout Northeast Arkansas are covered with icy patches, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Patches of ice cover many Region 8 roads, according to IDriveArkansas.
Patches of ice cover many Region 8 roads, according to IDriveArkansas.

To help reduce the number of crashes, ArDOT sent out its trucks to spread sand on the icy bridges and overpasses.

To reduce the number of crashes, the Arkansas Department of Transportation sent out trucks loaded with sand to spread on area bridges and overpasses.
To reduce the number of crashes, the Arkansas Department of Transportation sent out trucks loaded with sand to spread on area bridges and overpasses.

