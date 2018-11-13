Authorities announce arrests in slaying of 8 family members

FILE – In this May 3, 2016, file photo, mourners gather around caskets for six of the eight members of the Rhoden family found shot April 22, 2016, at four properties near Piketon, Ohio, during funeral services at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, Ohio. Authorities say Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, that a family of four has been arrested in in the slayings of eight members of one family in rural Ohio two years ago. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (AP)