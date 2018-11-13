BBB: Think of your budget before Black Friday shopping

(KFVS) - Black Friday deals are already out in some stores.
The Better Business Bureau is reminding consumers to think of their budget before shopping.
The advice given by the Bureau is, don’t buy things you don’t need and check the return and refund policies before you buy.
Ask about shipping costs if an item needs to be shipped and make sure you keep gift receipts. You can ask for them in the store.
Here are some more tips for online shoppers:
- Protect your personal information. Check to see how your information may be used online. When shopping at stores, keep your card out of sight and make sure you get it back safely in your wallet before you leave the store.
- Check the site’s security settings and privacy policy. If the site is secure, its address should start with https://.
- Know the company’s refund and return policies.
- Do not rely on pictures of a product. Read the description and check model numbers.
- Be cautious of free or very-low-price offers. Before ordering anything online, make sure you click on and read all terms and conditions.
- Pay with a credit card. If you suspect fraud or don’t receive your order, you can challenge the charge.
- Obtain a tracking number for shipments.
- Print out the order or save it on your computer. Make sure you have the documentation page for online orders, and save it until the order arrives.
- Be aware of phishing. Don’t respond to emails that ask for your credit card, bank account number or other personal information. Legitimate businesses do not send emails claiming there is a problem with an order or account to lure you into revealing financial information. Call the company or find the customer service form on the company website to confirm any problem.
