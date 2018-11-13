Could household disinfectants be making children obese?

NATIONAL (KAIT/NBC) -It may simply be a case of cause and effect but a Canadian study says that children may be having a difficult time keeping a healthy weight due to the cleaning supplies at home.
The study has shown that the exposure to the ingredients that kill bacteria around the house may be killing off so-called good bacteria.
Dr. Geoffrey Preidis, who works as a pediatric gastroenterologist at Texas Children’s Hospital, says doctors have not been able to determine a link.
However, Preidis said he believes people may be too sterile in their daily activities.
“Several hundred years ago, many of our ancestors lived on farms. There was no refrigeration, no electricity. So that is one of the key changes that many people are pointing to that could be driving this increased risk of certain diseases,” Preidis said.
The survey also showed that childhood obesity is not as likely in household where people clean with eco-friendly products.
However, Preidis said he was not willing to make the endorsement just yet.
