I-55 in Mississippi County reopened following crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - It took emergency crews two hours to clear a crash that shut down Interstate 55 Tuesday morning in Mississippi County.
Arkansas State Police shut down both southbound lanes at the 66.8 mile marker near Blytheville following the crash, which occurred just after 6 a.m.
Initially, just one lane of traffic was blocked, but ASP shut down both lanes as emergency crews worked to remove the vehicles involved in the crash. It took two hours to move everything out and reopen the road, according to an update from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Injuries were reported, however ASP did not say how many people were hurt or if they were taken to the hospital.
