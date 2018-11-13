Drinking paper bottles is becoming a reality

(KAIT) -If you go out to eat you, may notice that many restaurants now use paper straws to cut down on plastic waste.
But soon you may see more. . .such as drink containers turning to paper.
A Swedish company in Portland, Oregon is working on making that concept a reality.
The company is called Billerudkorsnas and they’ve designed cardboard and other paper-based packaging that you can shake, drop and even be exposed to moisture.
Marketing Manager for the company Kathy Guilfoyle said she believes the company is on to something big.
“They’ve been able to have the bottle hold carbonation," Guilforyle said. “And the pressure that it takes and that’s quite a bit of engineering to do that.”
The international company has not only created the latest biodegradable packaging, but also they claim to have created the world’s first 100 percent recyclable biodegradable paper bottle for carbonated drinks.
Right now the bottles are in the prototype phase of engineering, but company members hope they’ll soon make these prototypes a reality.
An estimated $480 billion plastic bottles are produced every year.
While some are recycled, many end up in our landfills.
Replacing plastic bottles with fiver-based bottles would be a huge step towards sustainability.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.