JPS embraces National Family Literacy Month

1. Week of November 5-9: Record a short video of a book talk with your child. The book talk should be no longer that 2 minutes, 30 seconds and should include the book title, a short summary, and why you would recommend the book. Make sure your book talk post is public on your social media with the hashtags #CanesRead #RISEArkansas#NationalFamilyLiteracyMonth #CaneClassroom. We will showcase some of the book talks on our district social media sites during the week of November 5.