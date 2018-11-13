Keeping kids safe and warm in the car

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Before you buckle your child into their car safety seat, Arkansas State Police say take off their winter coat.
While it might seem that you are keeping your little ones extra warm, ASP says you’re actually putting them in grave danger.
When a child is wearing a winter coat, they might seem safe and snug.
But, the bulk of that coat actually means the straps aren’t secure enough to keep your child from flying free should you slam on the brakes or be involved in a crash.
Instead, ASP suggests you do this to keep your children warm and safe:
- For smaller children, put a blanket over them to keep them warm.
- Only use after-market covers, essentially fitted blankets, designed to give additional warmth that are approved by the car seat manufacturer for your specific car seat. These have been tested with the seat and will not compromise your child’s safety.
- For bigger kids, after securing them in the car seat, turn the coat around and put in on backward (with arms through the armholes) so the back of the coat serves as a blanket resting on top of the harness.
