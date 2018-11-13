Man hospitalized after pickup slams into tree

Man hospitalized after pickup slams into tree
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 13, 2018 at 10:38 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 10:38 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) - A Poplar Bluff man was hospitalized Monday after his pickup truck slammed into a tree.

The crash occurred at 2:50 p.m. on Butler County Road 544, two miles south of Poplar Bluff, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Joshua Cochran, 34, was westbound when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck ran off the left side of the roadway.

Cochran overcorrected and the truck drove off the right side of the road, and struck a tree.

He was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

MSHP said Cochran was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The truck was totaled.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.