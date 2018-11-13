Man hospitalized after pickup slams into tree

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) - A Poplar Bluff man was hospitalized Monday after his pickup truck slammed into a tree.
The crash occurred at 2:50 p.m. on Butler County Road 544, two miles south of Poplar Bluff, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Joshua Cochran, 34, was westbound when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck ran off the left side of the roadway.
Cochran overcorrected and the truck drove off the right side of the road, and struck a tree.
He was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
MSHP said Cochran was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The truck was totaled.
