Mason Jones drops 21 pts, Razorbacks beat UC Davis in home opener

UC Davis: Though the Aggies have lost three straight to open the season, their increased competitiveness has showed up on the scoreboard. After losing by 34 in their season-opening game to San Francisco, they were able to mostly hang around against an SEC opponent on the road. With 10 upperclassmen on the roster, the Aggies expect to be a tough matchup in Big West play after a grueling non-conference schedule that also includes games at Indiana, Arizona and USC.