More angst at Maryland: QB Hill out for season with torn ACL

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill (11) grimaces as he is examined by team trainers after an apparent injury during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, in Bloomington, Ind. With No. 9 Ohio State next on the schedule, Maryland has yet another obstacle to overcome. Interim coach Matt Canada announced Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, that starting quarterback Kasim Hill tore the ACL in his left knee against Indiana last week, making this the second straight season he’s had cut short with a knee injury. Tyrrell Pigrome will start against the Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) as Maryland (5-5, 3-4) tries for a third straight week to get a win that will make them bowl eligible. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File) (Doug McSchooler)