Piggott & Razorback great Gary Adams selected to Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A Piggott and Razorback great gets a call to the hall.
Gary Adams is in the 2019 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. Before shining in Fayetteville on defense, he led the Mohawks to 23 straight wins at quarterback.
Adams had 13 interceptions in his college career from 1966-1968, his play was key to the Hogs winning the 1968 Southwest Conference title and the 1969 Sugar Bowl. He was selected by the Eagles in the 12th Round of the 1969 NFL Draft.
Houston Nutt and Madre Hill are also a part of the 2019 class.
The Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame enshrinement is set for March 29th in North Little Rock.
