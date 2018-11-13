Recent EPA ruling sparks petition in Region 8

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A recent ruling from the Environmental Protection Agency will allow Dicamba to be sprayed over the next two years. That ruling has sparked a petition among specialty crop producers and others to ban the controversial herbicide.
Owner of Peebles Organics Shawn Peebles said Dicamba is known to drift onto other fields damaging crops, vegetation and leading to financial problems for crop producers.
“On organic crops if we get drift on us and it doesn’t actually kill the crop, we still can’t sell the crop,” Peebles said. “And then we have to lay out for three years after that.”
It’s not just crops that James Williams of Scatter Creek Berries and Produce said you should be worried about.
“Wildlife, bees, and the habitat are also in danger.” Williams said.
Coy’s Honey Farm owner Richard Coy said that danger is now getting attention.
“The honey production in this state has decreased dramatically over the last two years,” Coy said. “The amount of pollen that the bees collect has decreased also.”
Arkansas implemented a Dicamba ban after the State’s Plant Board received nearly 1,000 complaints of crop damage last year and was also the only state to implement a Dicamba ban earlier this year.
A petition to ban the spraying of Dicamba in Arkansas will be presented to the Arkansas State Plant Board on Nov. 15.
