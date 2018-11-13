SLIDESHOW: First Winter Weather of Season

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Even though winter is still over a month away, cold temperatures and the sight of freezing precipitation arrived Monday in areas of Region 8.
The weather is expected to provide a dusting of snow in some areas of Region 8 tonight, with isolated areas getting around an inch of snow, while most of the region will see flurries.
Some areas of Northwest Arkansas saw snow on Monday as the storm system moved across the state.
Locally, another storm system is expected in the area on Wednesday night, possibly with snow.
Here is a look at the winter weather in the state so far:
