Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Jim Frigo

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KAIT/NBC NEWS) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the most accurate passer in the National Football League and a surefire future inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He works tirelessly at his craft, even at home, while doubling as a father of four.
Brees posted this home video on Instagram, showing his kids catching some passes from dad in the living room before bedtime.
The Saints quarterback says his wife Brittany must really love him.
She gets the kids fed, bathed, and ready for bed, and that’s when Dad steps in.
Drew Brees promises that no centerpieces, lamps or furniture was damaged during their nightly fun.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.