“Wet, sticky” snow expected this week

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Winter does not officially start until Dec. 21, but that’s not stopping Mother Nature.
Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan says Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri could see snow before week’s end.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, he predicts we could see snow move into parts of Region 8 beginning Wednesday evening.
He says it will be a wet, “sticky” snow.
Jonesboro could see as much as 1-2 inches of snow while areas to our north and east could see anywhere from 2 to more than 4 inches.
Snow showers will continue overnight and create travel issues, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Luckily, what snow that does fall should melt quickly Thursday afternoon when temperatures are forecast to rise above 32-degrees.
