Wynne woman accused of Medicaid fraud

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Police arrested a Cross County woman Tuesday on suspicion of Medicaid fraud.
Tamika Rucker, 35, of Wynne is charged with one count of Medicaid fraud, a Class C felony.
She’s accused of charging for services not rendered and falsifying timesheets, according to a news release from the Arkansas Attorney General’s office.
Her arrest came after the Office of the Medicaid Inspector General referred the case to the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
To report suspected Medicaid fraud, abuse or neglect, contact the AG’s Medicaid fraud hotline at 886-810-0016 or oag@arkansasag.gov
