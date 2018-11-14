A-State and Miami settle football lawsuit

The University of Miami and Arkansas State University have reportedly settled their lawsuit battle over a canceled game.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 14, 2018 at 1:16 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 1:16 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The University of Miami and Arkansas State University have settled their lawsuit battle over a canceled game.

According to Vice President for Strategic Communications & Economic Development Jeff Hankins, Miami will pay A-State $400,000 in the settlement over the canceled game last September, because of concerns about traveling back to South Florida with a hurricane looming.

The Miami Herald reports that UM believed it would have cost nearly $400,000, with legal fees and other costs, had the matter not been resolved, so that’s why UM settled at that amount.

The original contract had a $650,000 price tag for a cancellation.

Arkansas State University filed the original lawsuit in February of 2018.

Miami filed a counter-suit a few days later against A-State.

A-State and Miami then filed other suits asking for dismissal of each others lawsuit.

In September, a judge ordered both sides to use a third-party mediator to resolve the dispute by Dec. 20.

