A-State and Miami settle football lawsuit

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The University of Miami and Arkansas State University have settled their lawsuit battle over a canceled game.
According to Vice President for Strategic Communications & Economic Development Jeff Hankins, Miami will pay A-State $400,000 in the settlement over the canceled game last September, because of concerns about traveling back to South Florida with a hurricane looming.
The Miami Herald reports that UM believed it would have cost nearly $400,000, with legal fees and other costs, had the matter not been resolved, so that’s why UM settled at that amount.
The original contract had a $650,000 price tag for a cancellation.
Region 8 News will continue to update this story.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.