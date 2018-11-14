Bridge deck work on I-55 to require lane closures

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -Those who plan to travel down Interstate 55 will deal with construction crews the next few days.
According to Arkansas Dept. of Transportation (ARDOT) officials, bridge deck repairs on the I-55 bridge will require alternating lane closures at the southbound lanes on Wednesday, Nov. 14 and Thursday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Signage and traffic barrels will help direct traffic.
Drivers are urged to exercise caution when traveling the next two days.
Additional information regarding the closures can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or you can follow ARDOT’s Twitter page.
