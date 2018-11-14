Busted pipe leads to courthouse relocation

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) - A busted water pipe in the Jackson County courthouse has forced offices to relocate.
According to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas, a busted water pipe has forced them to close the courthouse in Newport and relocate to offices inside the Village Mall.
Lucas said they're relocating their offices to the election center in the Village Mall until further notice.
The Village Mall is located at 2105 Malcolm Ave, Newport.
There is no word if any court cases have been affected.
Region 8 News will continue to follow developments to this story, and update as soon as we know more.
