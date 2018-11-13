Check road conditions here

(KFVS) - A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Wednesday night through much of Thursday for winter weather.
Check travelers maps for your state:
- Missouri - Click here to see the MoDOT map
- Illinois - Click here to see the IDOT map
- Kentucky - Click here to see the KYTC map
The City of Jackson announced its snow routes. You can click here to check them.
In Murphysboro, Ill., police are asking residents to keep snow paths clear. You can click here for a list of snow routes.
Crews started pretreating roads for a weather event that includes snow in the Heartland.
KY Highway Crews in District 1 have sent their “A” Team snow plow drivers home to rest, so they can be available for up to 16 hours of operation during the heaviest snowfall overnight and continued snow-fighting efforts on Thursday. Crew “B” Team members are continuing pre-treating activities by applying brine through the day, today. Motorists should be alert for slow moving trucks working along highways as crews go about their work.
The brine helps keep ice and snow from bonding to make it easier to plow.
Kentucky State Police offered the following tips for winter driving.
Driving considerations:
- Know the conditions before leaving
- Clear all windows and mirrors
- Leave early
- Increase distance between vehicles
- Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses
- Do not use cruise control (or exhaust engine brakes for trucks)
- Approach intersections with great care
- Signal all lane changes and turning movements
Be prepared:
- Have a full tank of fuel
- Clear your exhaust tail pipe of any obstructions
- Have a vehicle cell phone charger and a blanket - it’s also a good idea to have a working flashlight, jumper cables and non-perishable food items including water inside your car
- Notify a family member or friend of your travel plans and intended travel routes
Collision/slide-off information:
- Be patient - bad weather also limits the capabilities of law enforcement officers and other emergency services. Also, keep in mind they will be experiencing a high volume of requests for service
- Attempt to move your vehicle out of the road if you are involved in a minor, non-injury traffic collision; especially if you are in a dangerous area such as a curve or blinding hill
- If your vehicle is stranded or wrecked but not in the road, attempts to recover your vehicle will have to wait until conditions improve for safety considerations
