City offering grants for small business

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The City of Jonesboro is launching its first Micro-Enterprise Business Accelerator grant program.
According to a news release from Director of Communications for Jonesboro Bill Campbell, the city will provide $2,500 to $10,000 for up to eight micro-enterprises – small businesses with five or fewer employees.
Those funds are available through the city’s Community Development Block Grant.
City Community Development Director Tiffany Calloway said supporting small businesses creates opportunities for others and improves the economy.
“Money spent in small business creates local employment opportunities,” Calloway said. “Through this pilot program we hope to support local entrepreneurs and provide job opportunities.”
To qualify, businesses must serve or create jobs for low-to moderate-income residents.
Mayor Harold Perrin said he’s proud of everyone involved in making this possible.
“This is just another way our Community Development and Grants Department is serving our city,” Mayor Perrin. “I am especially proud of Tiffany and CBDG program manager Angy Abaunza for creating this program.”
Calloway said a suggestion from a recent public hearing was for the city to invest in local economic development projects.
“This gives us a way to do that,” Calloway said.
Proposals for grant awards must be submitted to the city by 4 p.m. Dec. 14.
Find applications at Jonesboro.org or email here.
Applications can also be picked up in the Community Development Department in the Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St., Suite 402.
