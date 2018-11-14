Crashes reported across Region 8 due to winter weather

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - There is a report of a head-on crash with entrapment on Highway 163, south of Highway 158 at Craighead 430, according to Jonesboro E-911 director Jeff Presley.
Both fire and rescue crews are at the scene and the road is blocked, Presley said.
Authorities have also responded to a series of crashes in and around Jonesboro.
They include:
* a crash at the Caraway overpass area of I-555 involved a truck and a car with a light pole down.
* a crash on South Caraway and Oakbrook. One lane of traffic is blocked in that crash, with no injuries, Presley said.
* a crash has been reported at the Washington Avenue/Marion Berry overpass. One lane is blocked and authorities are checking on injuries.
* a five-car crash at Red Wolf and Stallings with injuries. The road is also reported to be blocked.
Presley said roads are starting to get slick on bridges and overpasses and authorities are asking people to slow down while traveling.
