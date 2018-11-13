Dog stolen from 12-year-boy reunited with family

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A 12-year-old boy has been reunited with his dog after a man stole her over the weekend.
Deputies say the American Bulldog was taken from the boy Sunday afternoon in the 7600 block of Hedgington Drive.
A man got out of his Chrysler sedan and pushed the 12-year-old down, and took his dog.
"He pushed me in the grass,” the boy said. “Took the leash out of my hand and took the dog and he left."
The 12-year-old, who we are not identifying, said the man who took his dog was violent and vulgar.
"’Give me that dog b- - - - -,’” the boy recalled.
The 12-year-old and his father walked straight to the Shelby County Sheriff’s car to re-unite with Diamond.
"I was like oh man I didn’t know we were going to get her back that fast two days,” the boy said.
"I want to thank you for I guess calling me and letting me know,” said the boy’s father John Black.
Investigators say a woman went home and her son had a dog.
“The son reported to the mom that he received the dog from an unknown person and the mom said wait a minute that dog looks familiar,” said SCSO Lieutenant Anthony Buckner. “She brought it to a police precinct and turned it over to us.”
The boy and his father are not surprised Diamond was found because her photos were on the Sheriff’s office Facebook page, and the media released stories.
"Without your viewers, I don’t think this success story would be possible,” Black said.
The boy just knew the dog he said was like a sister to him would get back to him.
"I had a feeling we were going to get her back too much things going on somebody would have found the dog,” the boy said.
"I’m just glad she’s back and even on top of that I still want him caught because he laid his hands on my son and I would like to have it done quick certain and severe,” Black said.
