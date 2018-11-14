Dozens plead with Trump administration to keep air rules

Alexis Elliott, 13, speaks at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hearing in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, on methane. Elliott said emissions from oil and gas wells near her school are causing her serious health problems and told agency officials, "Polluters do not need your protection. I do." The hearing was to take public comment on the EPA's proposal to roll back Obama-era rules requiring energy companies to step up the detection and elimination of methane leaks at their facilities. Methane is the primary component of natural gas and is also a greenhouse gas. (AP Photo/Dan Elliott) (AP)