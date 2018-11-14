Entergy Arkansas recognizes megasite with Select Site certification

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT/WATN) - Entergy Arkansas recognized the Interstate 40 Megasite in West Memphis Tuesday as a Select Site.
The Select Site certification program helps communities prepare and market their industrial state, Entergy said.
There is a 50-point certification that Entergy Arkansas’ provides to communities that satisfies shovel-ready site requirements for prospective companies.
The 1,800 acres site went through a review and documentation process to show that the area is ready for industries wanting to move to the area.
“And that means all of the soil borings, the phase one environmental, the ownership, utilities, everything is in order that a perspective company might need,” Danny Games, Entergy Arkansas Business and Economic Development director, told Memphis TV station WATN . “Particularly a large perspective company for such a large site.”
The West Memphis Economic Development Office, city of Marion, and Crittenden County worked together to achieved the validation of the site.
