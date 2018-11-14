3 flu-related deaths so far in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A third flu-related death has been reported this season in Arkansas.
A weekly report from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that 28 counties reported flu cases. The majority of reports came from counties including Craighead, Independence, and White counties.
The report adds that the average school absenteeism rate last week was 5.4% among public schools.
This season, no reports of flu outbreaks were reported from nursing homes or other facilities.
Since Sept. 30, 2018, over 700 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers, according to the report.
