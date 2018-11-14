Former Wimbledon finalist Radwanska retires from tennis

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2017, file photo, Agnieszka Radwanska, of Poland, plays a shot to Britain's Johanna Konta during the women's singles final at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia. Radwanska says she is retiring from tennis after a 13-year career. The 29-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 2, says she is "no longer able to train and play the way I used to." (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, FIle) (Rick Rycroft)