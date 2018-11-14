2.3M quake reported in Lawrence County

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - While many of us were sound asleep, the earth beneath us was moving about.
The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake in Lawrence County.
The quake, which had an estimated depth of 16.9 kilometers, struck at 3:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14.
According to the USGS, it was located 19 kilometers, about 11 miles, east of Cave City and just south of Strawberry.
