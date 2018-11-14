MAPC agrees to send rezoning request to full city council

Jonesboro Municipal Center
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 13, 2018 at 8:56 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 8:56 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted to send a rezoning request to the full city council.

Angel Fernandez is asking to rezone the property at 124 N. Fisher Street from I-1 Limited Industrial District to RM-8 Residential Multi-Family Classification.

The lot Fernandez want’s to have rezoned is currently vacant, according to pictures submitted to MAPC.

The applicant plans to use the lot to build a duplex, according to paperwork submitted to MAPC.

MAPC agrees to pass the rezoning request to the full city council during Tuesday night’s meeting.

